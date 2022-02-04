(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is weighing options for its infant nutrition unit including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said.

The British consumer goods company, which sells brands including Enfamil formula, is reviewing the business globally and has been informally gauging buyer interest in the operations, according to the people. It could attract offers from private equity firms or rival baby food makers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and Reckitt could decide to keep the division, the people said. A representative for Reckitt declined to comment.

A sale would undo the $17 billion acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. that former Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor made five years ago. His successor, Laxman Narasimhan, sold the Chinese infant formula business to local buyout firm Primavera Capital for $2.2 billion last year, exiting one of its largest markets.

Reckitt said at the time that the remaining operations in North America and other parts of the world had about 5.4 billion pounds ($7.3 billion) of net assets.

Shares of Reckitt have fallen about 6.6% over the past 12 months, compared with a 16% gain in the benchmark FTSE 100 Index. Concerns around rising input costs for consumer companies and supply chain constraints have weighed on the stock.

Slough, England-based Reckitt reports earnings on Feb. 17.

