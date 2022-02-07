(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s plan to review its infant nutrition unit and weigh options including a potential sale boosted the shares of the maker of Lysol.

The British consumer goods company, which sells brands including Enfamil formula, is reviewing the business globally and has been informally gauging buyer interest in the operations, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. It could attract offers from private equity firms or rival baby food makers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The stock rose as much as 2.4% Monday.

A sale would complete a reversal of Reckitt’s largest-ever purchase, the $17 billion acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. made five years ago under former Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor. His successor, Laxman Narasimhan, sold the Chinese infant formula business to local buyout firm Primavera Capital for $2.2 billion last year, exiting one of its largest markets.

Reckitt’s deliberations are at an early stage, and the company could decide to keep the division, the people said. A representative for Reckitt declined to comment.

