(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s U.S. infant formula unit is a “good fit” with the company, Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan said in an interview, after a report from Bloomberg that the firm was reviewing options for the broader business.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Reckitt was reviewing options, including a possible sale, for the baby formula business. (Last year, the company sold the China portion of that unit.) Over lunch on Monday, Narasimhan talked about how he is thinking about the company’s portfolio, its business culture and what the last two years would have been like if Covid-19 hadn’t happened. The U.K.-based maker of Lysol disinfectant is scheduled to report earnings results Feb. 17.

During the pandemic, Narasimhan spent months locked down in London with his mother, who occasionally made appearances on company conference calls. Much of his executive team was new, and some spent their first months at Reckitt without ever meeting colleagues in person. In New York, he was visiting retail customers with members of his sales team. He met with Bloomberg in midtown Manhattan for this interview, which has been condensed and edited for clarity:

Bloomberg: What’s the profile of assets that are the right ones for you, either to bring on or that are in the company now? And later on I’m going to ask you about the infant formula unit.

Narasimhan: You appreciate I won’t be able to comment. But I understand. We all play this game.

Bloomberg: So then talk to me about the broader direction.

Narasimhan: Businesses that are protect businesses, that are heal businesses, that are nurture businesses fit our portfolio. In the medium-term, we will be a mid-single-digit growth company with a mid-20s margin. If you look at our infant China business — and China’s very important to us — the problem was that the economics were changing. This was a business that was grounded in the idea that Chinese consumers would always pay a premium. And you’d take the same tin you sold in Europe and you’d sell it in China at twice the price.

Bloomberg: That was the drug industry’s strategy for a long time.

Narasimhan: Chinese products are becoming very good. And the government there said they're going to streamline this industry and not have thousands of brands, and have it so that Chinese brands are 60%. Our footprint wasn’t there. To do that, you need to put in more capital, with a declining birth rate, and premiumization is coming under pressure. I’m an active manager of this business, and because I’m new there’s no emotion there. I looked at it and said, “Do I put money into that or do I put money into other places where I can create real value?”

Bloomberg: Right. (Reckitt sold the business for $2.2 billion last year, and maintains a small stake.)

Narasimhan: Our business in North America does extremely well. It’s close to mid-20s margin, great R&D, factories are good. So that part of the business fits the portfolio. The U.S. is one of the largest markets, and there’s only two real players here. [Reckitt makes Enfamil, and its main competitor in the U.S. is Abbott Laboratories’ Similac.] There’s big opportunities. The business had a very good year, which you’ll see when we look at the results next week.

Bloomberg: You mentioned to me earlier that you were working on improving some of your customer relationships. What were people unhappy about?

Narasimhan: I’m going tomorrow to Walmart. Look, we were in the bottom quartile, in some cases last. When you don’t bring them growth ideas, when you have problems and don’t call them, service isn’t great. And customers tell you. The muscles all existed, but we didn’t — for the last five years, we didn’t call on some customers at all. It was not an American way of running customer relationships. So we just said, “Look, we’re learning and we’re going to do it.” Is it perfect? No, but we’ve made huge improvements.

[Narasimhan takes his phone out and shows a text thread to his managers of pictures of store shelves from retail site visits he’d done earlier in the day.]

This is my senior team. They’re getting photographs — “what’s going on here?” Bringing that in says it matters. It’s a really big deal. And that culture goes all the way down. It drives results: “Guys, we gotta watch, he’s gonna go to market, he’s gonna see it.”

Bloomberg: How hard has it been to keep shelves filled in the middle of a pandemic with all the supply-chain disruptions?

Narasimhan: It’s very hard. We’ve made some really bold calls. At the factory in China, we eliminated 80% of the SKUs to drive volume. We had ships that were supposed to land in North America in December, and they didn’t show up. We air-freighted it, at our cost, because we knew customers wanted it. There’s waste, I accept that. But it’s much better to get a sale than to not get one. As things stabilize, the impact of what we’ve done will begin to be seen.

Bloomberg: I read something years ago about how there are only a handful of moments in people’s lives where they make meaningful shifts in brand loyalty, like when they get married or when they have children. Do you think the pandemic will be one of those moments?

Narasimhan: For sure. It’s happened.

Bloomberg: Where?

Narasimhan: Infant formula. If you’re at month three and it’s not available, once you change you’re not going back.

Bloomberg: What about other brands? Lysol?

Narasimhan: Lysol, we have focused on the heavy users. They care about our brand, they care about germs. As you go into the light users, you do see share gains. But at the end of the day, the core consumer has really strengthened the brand.

Bloomberg: It’s time for me to ask, are you all the right owner for the infant formula business? Even after the China sale, the margins and growth rate are lower than your other businesses. But you’ve had a lot of positive things to say about it today.

Narasimhan: Look, I can’t make comments about speculation. The team is focused on ensuring that the business continues to grow and perform in the U.S., where it's doing very well. We have a business in Latin America that has stabilized. The business is set to grow, not just in infant, but also in adult. Overall what I’d say is that we feel very comfortable that this is a 3% to 5% growth business. It’s already doing 3%. We just have to ensure that parts of the business like Latin America and Southeast Asia continue to improve margins and drive growth, which is the opportunity for those two. But the business otherwise is a very good business.

Bloomberg: Do you think the market values the company appropriately right now? [Reckitt’s shares are down about 6% since the start of the pandemic.]

Narasimhan: It’s only fair to say they don’t. But time will make them understand. When I came in, we had missed 14 out of 15 quarters. Understandably, the market’s looking for a record and for history.

Bloomberg: Have you all had any activist issues?

Narasimhan: I’m the activist. I’m the guy who’s come in.

Bloomberg: Do you ever think about what the last two years would have been like for you if you pandemic didn’t happen?

Narasimhan: Yes. On the one hand, you might say, “Oh, it gave you some upside.” Don’t forget it gave me some downside. Durex sales went down massively. There was no flu season — like, none. We had real negatives. We had a management team that was new and did this entire thing remotely. My head of supply, the first time he went to see the factories was a year after he joined.

Bloomberg: That’s the challenge, I suppose, you get these one-time boosts but memories are short.

Narasimhan: Don’t forget, we’ve had the negatives happen to us. When we declare our results, you’ll see the other side to it. It wasn’t a business that just benefited — Clorox had that, they benefited. We had some real negatives. But now we’re lapping them.

