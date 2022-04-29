(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc joined other consumer-goods companies raising the price of their products to offset soaring supply chain costs, which helped it beat first-quarter revenue estimates.

Comparable sales for items such as Dettol and Lysol cleansers grew 5.6% in the three months through March, the company said in a statement Friday. This compares with Bloomberg’s consensus analyst estimate of 1.2%. Volumes grew 0.3%.

Reckitt said it expects its full-year comparable sales to be in the upper end of its guidance of +1 to +4%. The company also expects adjusted operating margins to be in line with last year.

Reckitt’s price hikes come as companies including Unilever Plc, Carlsberg A/S and Pernod Ricard SA are increasing the pressure on consumers worldwide with higher prices for Dove soap, beer and Havana Club rum, raising the risk that shoppers may start to balk at spending more. Those three companies reported sales growth Thursday at about double the pace analysts had expected.

Reckitt is also pursuing a sale of the remainder of its infant nutrition business and has asked for offers by late May, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. The operations, which are mainly in the U.S., are likely to appeal mostly to private equity buyers, the people said.

Read more: Unilever, Carlsberg Boost Revenue by Raising Prices on Consumers

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.