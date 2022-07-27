(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc raised its sales forecast as the company weathered soaring inflation and benefited from an infant formula shortage in the US.

The maker of Lysol and Dettol cleansers said sales growth will be in a range of 5% to 8% this fiscal year, up from a previous guidance of 1% to 4%, according to a statement Wednesday. It also expects growth in its adjusted operating margins.

It’s the latest sign that shoppers are accepting higher prices for branded products, at least at the moment. Reckitt joins rivals Unilever Plc and Danone SA which have both also lifted their forecasts for sales growth saying that consumers are mostly willing to pay higher prices for their products.

Reckitt’s performance during the first half was boosted by strong demand for baby formula in the US, following rivals’ supply chain problems there. Revenue from sales of infant nutrition in the US added about 3.3% to like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter, according to the statement. Reckitt’s disinfection brands are also doing well, performing “well above” pre-pandemic levels.

