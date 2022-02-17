Reckitt Says Margin to Grow Even as Costs Surge: The London Rush

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc: The maker of Cillit Bang faced a rise of about 11% in its costs last year, but still expects to grow its margins in 2022 despite those pressures persisting.

The company said the inflationary environment is “unprecedented,” while fourth-quarter revenue grew faster than analysts expected

Moneysupermarket.com Plc: The price comparison website has assumed that it will make no revenue from helping people switch energy providers in 2022, saying that wholesale energy prices are too high to encourage people to switch from their current tariffs.

The company has also noticed car insurance premiums starting to increase, alongside “more significant” rises in home insurance premiums

Ocado Group Plc: The grocery delivery company will create a joint venture in France with Groupe Casino, which includes opening the company’s fulfillment centers to all grocery retailers in the country.

Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said the online grocery market in France has reached “an inflection point”

Outside The City

The U.S. said as many as 7,000 more Russian troops have been sent to Ukraine’s borders, rejecting Russian’s statements it has begun withdrawing some forces. European Union leaders will discuss the situation today, while Group of Seven foreign ministers will meet in Munich on Saturday. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to attack Ukraine, but Western countries say Russia has built up a military presence close to the border.

In Case You Missed It

U.K. house prices rose by the fastest pace in almost two decades last year, data released yesterday showed. The average price of a home rose 10.8% over the year, meaning a typical property gained a similar amount to the average U.K. salary in value.

Looking Ahead

NatWest Group Plc caps off the week’s earnings tomorrow, following peer Standard Chartered Plc’s results from overnight. Looking ahead, we have more banking earnings next week, as well as Rolls-Royce Plc and IAG Plc reporting results.

