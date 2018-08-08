(Bloomberg) -- Investors scooped up a record government auction of 10-year Treasury notes Wednesday, with the $26 billion sale being awarded at a yield of 2.96 percent.

The sale of 2028 notes was $1 billion larger than the Treasury Department’s May offering, which matched the previous record set in 2009. The bid-to-cover ratio, which gauges demand, at 2.55 was above the average for the last four quarterly refunding auctions, of 2.4.

The sale didn’t garner a 3 percent coupon, which would have been the highest since 2011, as yields fell from their peak in U.S. morning trading. Some derivative traders had been using options to wager on a 3 percent coupon coming through.

“The demand is very much in line with past auctions,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. “The fact that it was the largest auction size in history really didn’t make much of a difference. Investors are starting to come in and buy, with yields getting close to the 3 percent level.”

The record auction size comes as America’s worsening fiscal outlook and ballooning government debt pile are moving onto investors’ radar. The August refunding sales this week, which also include Tuesday’s three-year auction and a 30-year offering Thursday, will amount to $78 billion. That’s the largest hit of new supply for a quarterly refunding since 2010.

The outlook for the U.S. deficit, which was already projected to worsen amid rising debt-service costs and entitlement spending, has deteriorated further with President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and new federal outlays. The Congressional Budget Office predicts the deficit will reach $1 trillion in 2020. The Treasury is also boosting public sales to make up for lost Federal Reserve buying, as the central bank rolls debt off its balance sheet.

--With assistance from Emily Barrett.

