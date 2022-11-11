(Bloomberg) -- Apartment prices in South Korea recorded their fastest weekly drop on record, in a sign that one of the world’s hottest housing markets may be starting to slump as interest rates climb.

Nationwide prices fell 0.32% at the end of last month, the steepest decline in weekly data going back a decade, according to the Korea Real Estate Board.

That price drop in the most sought-after type of housing among Koreans may add to headwinds for construction and other housing-related sectors. It is also a negative sign for an economy already weighed down by falling exports, elevated inflation and turmoil in the local credit market.

Rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation have hurt real estate markets around the world by pushing up borrowing costs, and Korea had one of the more overheated sectors. Luxury housing in Seoul including Gangnam apartments, for example, was the hottest in the Asia Pacific in the past year after Tokyo and Gold Coast, Australia, according to a report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

Officials in Korea have deployed a slew of measures over the past few weeks to fight a credit crunch, after the default of a developer pushed short-term debt yields to levels not seen since the global financial crisis. Authorities on Friday increased liquidity for project finance asset-backed commercial paper to a total of 2.8 trillion won ($2.1 billion).

But the expanding list of support measures, including a 50 trillion won aid package, have so far failed to lower short-term funding costs. Yields on 3-month commercial paper increased again Friday.

The Bank of Korea has hiked interest rates at its fastest-ever pace, and it’s signaled that the increases to curb inflation will continue. The resulting rise in debt costs will boost the burden on middle-class families that underpin the housing market.

Korean households rely heavily on loans to buy apartments with almost 80% of borrowers on variable rates.

Any decreases in Korean households’ net worth due to weak real estate and share markets may also put a chill on consumer spending, which has been a key driver of economic growth this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.