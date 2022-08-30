(Bloomberg) -- Short-selling activity on Hong Kong stocks has hit an all-time high, creating the potential for a large jump in share prices if investors rush to cover their positions.

Turnover of short selling -- comprising amounts for both buying and selling -- as a proportion of the Hong Kong stock market’s total swelled to a record of 23% on Tuesday, according to calculations by Bloomberg based on exchange data. Tech names were among most active, with Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s short turnover nearly doubling to 31%, while Meituan’s rose to 28%.

“Shorts are taking advantage of low summer volumes to press their bets,” Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at Krane Funds Advisors LLC, wrote in a note. “At some point, this level of short volume becomes highly embarrassing for Hong Kong as well as plays into an epic short cover.”

Lingering uncertainties over US-China talks to avoid the delisting of companies from New York stock exchanges have sapped sentiment, offsetting upbeat earnings from tech giants. The Hang Seng Index is down 16% this year, among the worst-performing markets in Asia.

The uptick in bearish bets also comes amid a summer lull for Hong Kong stocks, as volatility sinks and trading volume stays below its one-year average.

Morgan Stanley strategists including Gilbert Wong warned last week about the risk of a short squeeze as hedge funds and other short sellers unwind their bearish trades. The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.6% last Thursday, the most in four months, with traders citing a short squeeze among reasons for the surge.

(Corrects lead and headline to say short-selling turnover, not actual short selling.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.