We shouldn't be giving tax subsidies to some of the richest people in the country: CCPA

An economics researcher says record-breaking CEO compensation figures should spark a conversation about tax policies affecting Canada’s highest corporate earners.

Canada’s highest-earning executives took home 246 times more money in compensation than the average worker did in 2022, according to a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).

David Macdonald, senior economist with the CCPA, told BNN Bloomberg that he hopes the report raises alarm bells about tax incentives for the richest Canadians.

The report found awarding shares to CEOs has emerged as the most popular pay option in recent years, as stock options and salaries have more tax implications.

“I think a lot of Canadians are upset CEOs get paid so much and CEO work is valued so much more than the work of average workers,” Macdonald said in a Tuesday television interview.

“We don’t have to like it, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have to tax it and certainly we shouldn’t be giving tax subsidies to some of the richest people in the country.”

