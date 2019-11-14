(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for Next China, a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next.

China’s largest-ever convertible bond will start trading Friday, testing sentiment in a market that’s being walloped by falling equity prices.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., which sold 50 billion yuan ($7.1 billion) of the notes last month, will debut just as a gauge tracking the securities heads for its worst week since September. While the sale drew a massive $1.1 trillion in bids -- showing demand remains intense in the primary market -- Pudong Bank’s shares are now down nearly 8% since an October peak.

The debut is another important test for China’s fledgling convertible-bond market, which is finally showing signs of life after regulators earlier this year quelled an investor stampede into the higher-yielding securities. Companies have sold a record of more than 230 billion yuan of the equity-like notes as of Thursday, already almost three times as much as last year.

“Pudong Bank has solid fundamentals among commercial banks,” said Zou Kun, an analyst at Northeast Securities Co. He said the securities may rise as much as 5% on the first day. “The note will have good liquidity after trading, given it is the largest in size.”

Caution returned to China’s stock market as trade-war euphoria faded and data showed the economy is weaker than thought. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has retreated 1.8% so far this week, set for the most in nearly two months.

Deals the size of Pudong Bank’s are rare. Bank of Communications Co. had plans for a 60 billion yuan sale and China Minsheng Banking Corp. has been eyeing a 50 billion yuan deal, but both need regulatory approval. A large offering is favorable as it tends to attract more liquidity in the secondary market.

“I am still optimistic about the performance of Pudong Bank’s notes,” said Wu Jinduo, an analyst at Great Wall Securities Co., even though she thought the lender’s stock price may be an overhang. “The market is still lacking new supply, especially for such high-quality convertible bonds.”

