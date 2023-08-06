(Bloomberg) -- China’s local government financing vehicles are showing more signs of stress, with a record number of them missing payments for a popular type of short-term debt last month.

A total of 48 LGFVs were overdue on commercial paper, which typically carries a maturity of less than a year, up from 29 in June, according to a Huaan Securities Co. report citing data from the Shanghai Commercial Paper Exchange. Their missed payments amounted to 1.86 billion yuan ($259 million), versus June’s 780 million yuan.

The revelation is set to aggravate concerns about the financial health of LGFVs, which are mostly tasked with building infrastructure projects that may take years to generate investment returns. While none of them has defaulted on a public bond, their repayment risk has come under renewed scrutiny after China’s state pension fund recently advised asset managers handling its money to sell some notes including those from riskier LGFVs.

The eastern Shandong province accounted for 37 of the 140 LGFVs that missed commercial paper payments last month, followed by 21 from Guizhou, its impoverished peer from the southwest.

