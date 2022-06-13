(Bloomberg) -- Record heat will sear the central US Monday, and there is a potential for fast-moving thunderstorms to sweep down from the Great Lakes and across the Ohio Valley later as well.

Temperatures could reach 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in St. Louis Monday and only drop to 79 overnight as extreme heat spreads out across the Mississippi Valley and into the Midwest, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. The high temperatures by day and the warm lows overnight will boost electricity demand.

“There is a huge area of heat advisories across the middle part of the country,” Oravec said. “There is also a lot of record high minimum temperatures for Tuesday morning. If anything, the number of records is greater for the lows. The problem with those is that the heat wave doesn’t cool down.”

Nearly 70 cities could post record overnight temperatures across the Midwest and central US. Memphis is forecast to reach 98 degrees Monday, but will feel closer to 112 degrees with humidity factored in, according to the National Weather Service.

Scorching temperatures continue to bake Texas, which set a state record Sunday for electricity demand as millions of people cranked up air conditioners to cope with the heat. Dallas is forecast to hit 103 Monday. Houston will be 97.

While the heat bears down across the central US, thunderstorms could drop out of the Great Lakes and sweep through the Ohio Valley late Monday, Oravec said, bringing the possibility of a destructive line of storms known as a derecho.

A deep layer of wind shear, when gusts blow at different speeds or directions across various altitudes, will develop favoring storm production, the US Storm Prediction Center said.

“Some of the wind gusts could be significantly severe,” the agency said. “Large hail will be possible and a couple of tornadoes could occur given the low-level shear near the boundary.”

The heat in the central part of the US will continue through the week, but the highest temperatures should peak Wednesday, Oravec said. New York City will be spared the worst of the heat.

