(Bloomberg) -- Investors keep piling into Hong Kong ahead of Ant Group Co.’s mega listing, with demand for the local dollar prompting the city’s de-facto central bank to flood the banking system with unprecedented liquidity.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Tuesday sold a record HK$31.8 billion ($4.1 billion) worth of local dollars to curb the currency’s strength. This will lift the interbank liquidity pool to almost HK$450 billion on Thursday, surpassing the previous high in 2015.

The HKMA has stepped in 83 times this year to prevent the local currency from strengthening past its permitted trading range with the U.S. dollar. The pace of interventions has picked up recently, and October’s size will top HK$183 billion, the largest on record.

An elevated liquidity pool means interbank rates will likely remain steady despite massive demand for cash during large stock sales. Suppressed borrowing costs will also benefit local businesses struggling in the wake of last year’s protests in the city and the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the economy.

The one-month Hong Kong dollar lending rate, known as Hibor, was at 0.41571% as of Tuesday, near a multi-year low. The Hong Kong dollar was little changed at 7.75 per U.S. dollar as of 8:57 a.m. Wednesday.

