(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles gasoline is trading at the highest premium ever over Nymex futures as refinery issues threaten to further deplete already low stockpiles.

At $1.50 a gallon over the futures market, the spot gasoline premium in LA is the largest in records dating back to 2007, Bloomberg data show. In comparison, wholesale gasoline in New York -- albeit for a slightly different grade of fuel -- is fetching several cents below futures.

Record premiums mean some retailers in this California area will need to further hike prices. Rising pump prices in the Golden State have bucked the downward national trend in recent weeks as dwindling supplies highlighted the state’s isolation and dependence on far-flung imports.

A Los Angeles refiner had a gasoline unit leak last week and requires a variance to continue its operation. Two more Los Angeles refineries reported outages. The events have been enough to send spot prices surging by more than 50 cents a gallon since Thursday. Gasoline inventories in the state sit at their lowest seasonal level since 2014 while the West Coast region’s total stockpiles languish at their lowest absolute level in a decade, according to state and federal data.

Cut off from fuel hubs in the Gulf Coast and Midwest by the Rocky Mountains, California depends on refiners in Asia and Europe for relief when local producers fall short. The Nord Harmony is due to offload European gasoline in Los Angeles, after the STI Aqua offloaded Asian-origin fuel on Monday, vessel-tracking data show. While most refineries outside California are not able to make fuel compatible with state regulations, the imports can be blended with components such as alkylate to meet specifications.

Gasoline premiums in Portland, Oregon, also surged to a record $1.05 a gallon over Nymex futures on Tuesday.

