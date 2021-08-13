(Bloomberg) -- This year’s runaway merger boom is shaping up to run into the Biden administration’s antitrust regime, putting at risk a buying spree that’s led to nearly $1 trillion of pending deals in the U.S. this year.

President Joe Biden is seeking to promote greater competition in the U.S. economy through a series of initiatives, including a sweeping executive order last month and naming officials who favor aggressive enforcement to lead federal antitrust agencies.

The latest warning came Thursday when Lina Khan, who was appointed in June to run the Federal Trade Commission, said enforcers should be more aggressive about going to court to stop deals, rather than negotiating the sometimes complicated settlements that allow mergers to proceed.

That view, made public in a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren about mergers in the defense industry, came after a series of developments under Biden, from personnel picks to policy changes, that portend a far tougher environment for getting deals done, according to lawyers and bankers.

“The new administration has made it clear that prior administrations -- both Democratic and Republican -- may have been overly permissive on mergers,” said James Fishkin, an antitrust attorney at Dechert LLP in Washington. “Lina Khan’s position is quite clear that she intends to bring more cases, and I expect to see the same at DOJ.”

The stepped-up scrutiny comes as global dealmaking has already surpassed $3 trillion in total value this year, putting 2021 on track to be the most active year for mergers and acquisitions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The list includes AT&T Inc.’s $43 billion deal to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery Inc. to create a new independent company, and Canadian National Railway Co.’s $30 billion takeover bid for Kansas City Southern.

Khan’s FTC is investigating Amazon.com Inc.’s agreement to buy movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Nvidia Corp.’s acquisition of Arm Ltd., among other transactions.

At the Justice Department, which shares antitrust enforcement duties with the FTC, officials are reviewing UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s proposed takeover of Change Healthcare Inc. and Bertelsmann SE’s $2.18 billion takeover of the Simon & Schuster book-publishing business from ViacomCBS Inc.

“I think it is real that they want to increase merger oversight, which is consistent with what’s happening in the U.K. and other foreign jurisdictions where they’re being much more aggressive even on deals where antitrust practitioners,” didn’t foresee them asserting jurisdiction, said Raaj Narayan, a corporate partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.