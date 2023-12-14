Record November Warmth Means 2023 Is On Track to Be Hottest Year Ever

(Bloomberg) -- The world just experienced its warmest November ever, making this year almost certain to be the hottest in records going back to 1850.

Globally, surface temperatures were 2.59F (1.44C) above the 20th century average of 55.2F last month, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Information. The first 11 months of 2023 also set a new high.

Read more: El Niño Nears Historic Intensity With Threat of Weather Havoc

The extreme heat means there’s now a greater than 99% chance 2023 will be the warmest on record, the agency said, as the El Niño weather pattern and sweltering ocean waters keep global temperatures elevated.

