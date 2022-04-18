(Bloomberg) -- Record numbers of U.K. business leaders expect operating costs to soar this year as inflation proves more sticky than thought, according to a survey by Deloitte.

The accounting firm’s latest quarterly survey of chief finance officers at leading British companies found that 98% believe operating costs will rise in the year ahead, a level not seen since the question was first asked in 2011.

Almost half of those, 46%, said the increase will be “significant.” More than three quarters of finance leaders, 78%, also expect inflation will still be well above the Bank of England’s target at 2.5% in two years’ time. The BOE’s forecast is for a drop to 2.1%.

The findings underscore the scale of the cost shock that companies are experiencing as they grapple with both supply chain and energy disruption caused by the war in Ukraine and already high prices as a result of lockdowns during the pandemic.

A total of 89 CFOs participated in the survey. Of those, 22 were from FTSE-100 companies and 34 from FTSE 250 companies. The combined market value of the listed companies that participated was 526 billion pounds ($686 billion), about 20% of the quoted equity market in the U.K.

Geopolitics has overtaken Covid as the top risk facing business. With the exception of the pandemic, it’s a greater concern than any other factor since the question was first asked in 2014. High inflation, rising interest rates and labor shortages also ranked high on the list of challenges ahead.

“Rising geopolitical risk in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine and alongside high inflation mean that the external challenges faced by business are greater today than at any time in the last eight years,” said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte. “These risks now far eclipse Brexit and the pandemic.”

Few business leaders believe the BOE will be able to bear down on inflation as effectively as its rate-setters believe. More than half, 53%, expect inflation to settle between 2.5% and 3.5% in two-years’ time, and a quarter expect it to remain above 3.5%.

The BOE targets 2% inflation. But the consumer price index has already hit 7%, and the BOE has signaled it could reach double figures before the end of the year. The BOE has already raised rates from 0.1% to 0.75% since December. Investors expect them to reach 2% shortly.

With operating costs escalating, 71% of finance directors expect profit margins to be squeezed. Even so, three quarters expect revenues to rise.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.