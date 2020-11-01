(Bloomberg) -- Analysts remained overwhelmingly positive on ICICI Bank Ltd. after India’s second-largest private lender posted a record quarterly profit, helped by lower provisions for future bad loans.

Net income at the bank rose to 42.51 billion rupees ($574 million) in quarter ended Sept. 30 from 6.55 billion rupees a year earlier. The results was about 48% higher than the average analyst estimate. Net interest income rose 16% from a year ago, and the bank didn’t make any additional provisioning for pandemic-induced bad loans after front-loading a large amount in the June quarter. Soured loans dipped from the level in June and President Sandeep Batra said he expected a “more normalized” financial year starting in April.

ICICI Bank has 54 buy recommendations, with no holds or sells. Here’s what analysts had to say about the the results.

Motilal Oswal (Nitin Aggarwal)

The bank’s control over operating expenditures and lower provisioning helped drive earnings growth.

Business trends are improving, with loan disbursement reaching pre-Covid levels and even higher in some segments.

The deposit base continues to improve, with cost of deposits declining to 4.2%, while the lower credit-deposit ratio provides strong opportunity for growth.

Expects annual return on assets to reach 1.4%, return on equity 12.8% in FY22

Maintains buy, with a price target of 525 rupees

Prabhudas Lilladher (Pritesh Bumb)

Collections efficiency for overdue loans is improving to near pre-Covid levels; overdue loans are still 3%-4% higher than pre-pandemic levels and should improve going forward.

The bank sees a low level of loan restructuring.

The lender has a strong franchise, high capital level and is fully covered on legacy bad loans, with provisions related to Covid lower than anticipated.

Retains buy, raises price target to 520 rupees from 462 rupees

Dolat Capital Market (Mona Khetan)

Sequential improvement in fee growth, decline in provisions and a lower tax rate resulted in RoA of 1.5% for the quarter.

While stress in loans to companies still needs to be watched, the bank’s prudent provisioning, strong capital position, healthy deposit base, digital capabilities and market-leading subsidiaries provide confidence.

Maintains buy, with a price target of 510 rupees

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.