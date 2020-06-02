Jun 2, 2020
Record Rate Cuts Leaves Emerging Markets Mulling QE
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Emerging market central banks have cut rates by more than 20 percentage points in the last three months to stimulate their coronavirus-ravaged economies, according to Bloomberg Economics. A number are also considering asset purchase programs. Unconventional monetary policy carries unique risks for emerging markets: With central bank independence less well-established, the risk of fiscal dominance is greater.
