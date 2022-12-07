(Bloomberg) -- Pessimism among British companies operating in China is at a record high as the world’s No. 2 economy struggles with headwinds ranging from a tricky Covid Zero exit to a global demand slowdown, according to a new survey.

More than 40% of respondents said they are pessimistic about their outlook for 2023, according to a business sentiment survey published by the British Chamber of Commerce in China on Thursday. That’s a record dating back to when the survey began in 2018, and more than triple the proportion in recent years.

The survey of 292 respondents was taken between Oct. 12 and Nov. 4, so does not capture sentiment from after China rolled back some of its most severe Covid restrictions in recent weeks. While the new direction is “absolutely welcomed,” there are still uncertainties about how China’s exit from Covid Zero will unfold, according to Julian MacCormac, chair of the chamber.

“We’ll have to work through and manage through the challenges that this transition will place on businesses,” MacCormac said Thursday during a briefing with reporters about the survey. “That is, really managing in an environment where Covid will start to affect our operations.”

Almost 90% of the companies polled also said operating in China has become more difficult over the past 12 months, compared with 67% in 2020, when the virus first broke out.

Even as much of the world shifted to living with the virus, China until recently stuck to a strict policy of stamping out Covid infections whenever they pop up. That has since begun to shift, with the government on Wednesday easing a range of restrictions — including a nationwide expansion of a rule allowing for home isolation in many cases.

Investors remain cautious over the change. A spike in cases earlier led to a muddled and chaotic rollout of attempts to scale back restrictions, with reversions to strict curbs in some cities fueling public discontent and protests.

Aside from virus controls, MacCormac also pointed to concerns with underlying economic challenges of freeing up consumption and increasing local demand.

