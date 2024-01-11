(Bloomberg) -- A single block trade in the fed funds futures market, struck as the dust settled following Thursday’s December inflation reading, was the biggest size ever seen of its kind.

The trade took place at 10:46am New York time on Thursday, as price action had calmed following a hot CPI print. It was for 72,000 contracts in the February 2024 tenor, which expires Feb. 29. Sources in the market familiar with the flow say this is the largest single trade, while CME Group could confirm it was the largest sized fed funds block since at least 2016.

The price action was consistent with a buyer and was worth a cash risk-weighting of $3 million per basis point. That’s similar to roughly $15 billion worth of the current 2-year cash note. Large block trades in fed funds markets are common, and not an indication a hedge fund or bank is preparing for, or facing, immediate trouble.

Bond Market Adds to Fed Rate-Cut Bets Despite Inflation Uptick

Data from CME Group, released Friday at 10:20am New York showed that open interest, or the amount of new risk, rose 14,500 futures in the February fed funds contract following Thursday’s activity. The rise amounts to just 5% of the day’s total trading volume, backing-up the notion that the trade was covering an existing short in the contract rather than a new position. Following Friday’s data showing an unexpected decline in producer prices, the odds of a 25 basis point rate cut in March have now soared to 80%.

US Two-Year Yield Lowest Since May as PPI Fuels Rate-Cut Bets

Open interest has now climbed in the February 2024 contract to over 500,000 futures, a notional value of roughly $2.5 trillion as of Thursday’s close. Thursday’s volumes of around 285,000 were a record daily amount for the contract.

Trading in the contract has been active again Friday, with volumes up to around 130,000 on the day as of 12pm New York.

(Update to the open interest section, with chart also updated and today’s volumes at 12pm NY added, along with new March cut odds post-PPI)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.