(Bloomberg) -- A record first half in Standard Chartered Plc’s financial markets unit will be good news for the pay of the bank’s traders, said Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters.

“Profits up, bonuses up,” Winters in an interview with Bloomberg Television. The bank reported a 4% year-on-year increase in expenses to $5.3 billion for the first six months of 2022, driven in part by higher performance-related pay.

“Variable comp for us is a smaller component of our total expense base than it is for an investment bank,” Winters said. “We’re a large global retail, trade, commercial bank with a very nice financial markets business and investment banking business.”

Financial markets operating income rose by a fifth in the first half to a record $3.1 billion. Second-quarter income of $1.4 billion at the unit was up 8% against the same period in 2021.

Macro trading -- products tied to interest rates and currencies -- was the biggest earner with income up 29% to $1.6 billion in the first half amid market volatility. That contrasted with a 9% drop in credit trading.

