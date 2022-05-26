(Bloomberg) --

Petrol and diesel prices at UK pumps soared to record highs on Wednesday, piling pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to help people cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Diesel at the pump hit 181.52 pence ($2.29) a liter on Wednesday, meaning a full tank of the fuel is almost £100, according to the RAC motoring organization. Unleaded petrol rose to 170.62 pence, also a fresh record.

The price hikes come despite a 5 pence cut in fuel duty announced by the government back in March. UK Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is addressing parliament on Thursday and unveiling financial support to tackle the wider cost-of-living crisis engulfing the country.

“While these prices are bad enough, drivers in some areas -- where there isn’t much competition -- will be seeing far higher, more eye-watering figures on forecourt totems,” said RAC spokesman Simon Williams.

Average unleaded petrol and diesel prices at motorway service stations now cost 186.71 pence and 197.28 pence respectively, he said.

Surging road fuel prices aren’t limited to the UK. In the US, retail costs for gasoline also recently climbed to a record high, while in Europe, diesel futures are roughly double the five-year average.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.