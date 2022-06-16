(Bloomberg) -- UK petrol jumped to a fresh record, bringing the cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £102.86, according to the RAC motoring organization.

The average UK price reached 187.01 pence ($2.27) a litre on Wednesday, with diesel also hitting a fresh record at 193.30 pence a litre. Yet despite the unprecedented costs, there’s no sign of a big downturn in recent fuel sales.

“Fortunately, there was a 2p a litre reduction in the cost of wholesale petrol on Wednesday, which could signal prices finally stabilizing at the pumps,” said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams. “The wholesale price of diesel, however, continues to rise which will no doubt speed up its journey towards an average of £2 a litre.”

