(Bloomberg) -- Strains in India’s credit market are flaring with some bonds trading at distressed levels, stoking fears that a yearlong crisis is likely to spread.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.’s September 2021 rupee note traded at a record 43.04% Thursday while Vodafone Idea’s January 2022 bond traded at 42.91% Wednesday, according to NSE data.

Investors offloading notes at steep discounts are adding to risks after a string of defaults following the collapse of IL&FS group last year. The growing list of companies missing debt repayments includes major shadow lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp., tycoon Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital Ltd. and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd..

“It’s a freak trade,” an Indiabulls spokesman said. “Given our shallow bond markets, freak trades do happen. We are sure the bonds will also be traded at appropriate levels.”

There is no case of default, said a Vodafone official who asked not be identified, adding that it’s a mischievous trade.

Key Background

As India’s shadow banking crisis deepens, it’s getting harder for investors to cut their losses in the sector’s debt. Mutual funds are in a particularly tough spot, given their large holdings of non-bank financing company bonds

Some dollar bond investors are getting burned even as overseas issuance from India looks set to quadruple to a record in 2019

Crisil assigned Wednesday a negative outlook on Indiabulls’ long-term debt securities The rating company cited funding challenges for Indiabulls following the failure of the merger plan with Lakshmi Vilas Bank



Other Moves

Indiabulls Housing’s $350m 6.375% notes due 2022 dropped 1.5 cents on the dollar to 70.5 cents as of 11:50am in Hong Kong, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg

