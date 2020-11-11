(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is eying recounts in several states, but they likely won’t help change the fact that he lost.

The Trump campaign is considering requesting recounts in at least two states, but President-elect Joe Biden’s lead is big enough it’s unlikely to make a difference.

In Georgia, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said the state will go ahead with a recount. But Biden currently has a lead of 12,651 votes which is unlikely to be overturned by a recount.

In Wisconsin, the Trump campaign said it would pursue a recount, which it will have to pay for. Biden’s lead is 20,540 votes. By comparison, a recount of the 2016 results in that state netted Trump just 131 votes.

In Arizona, the legal bar for a recount is strict, requiring the margin of victory to be just 200 or fewer votes. While Biden’s lead there shrank as more ballots came in, he’s still ahead by 12,813 votes, making a recount extremely unlikely.

Trump would need to overturn the results in all three states -- or through lawsuits in Pennsylvania or Michigan -- in order to prevail in the Electoral College.

