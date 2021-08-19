(Bloomberg) -- An undersea effort to recover key components of a Hawaiian cargo jet that crashed July 2, leaving its wreckage hundreds of feet under the water, is expected to begin this fall.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is coordinating with the insurance company for Transair, the small cargo carrier that was operating the plane, the agency said in an emailed statement.

Pilots on Transair Flight 810, a 46-year-old Boeing Co. 737-200, were forced to make a dramatic, nighttime water landing shortly after takeoff from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu after losing power in both engines. The two pilots were rescued.

The plane came to rest at depths of 360 to 420 feet (110 to 128 meters) about two miles off the coast of Oahu, according to NTSB.

Investigators will search for the plane’s two crash-proof recorders and attempt to pull to the surface critical components such as the two engines.

The Federal Aviation Administration on July 16 grounded parent company Rhoades Aviation Inc.’s operations on its one remaining 737 as a result of “deficiencies” it discovered in maintenance, the agency said. The company had been under investigation since last fall, according to FAA.

Transair didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.