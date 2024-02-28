(Bloomberg) -- Christian Horner will be keep on running champion Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing following an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior, avoiding a major blow for the energy drinks giant which has become a dominant force in the sport.

The independent investigation into the allegations is complete and the grievance has been dismissed, a Red Bull spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial,” the Austrian company said in the statement. “The complainant has a right of appeal.”

De Telegraaf reported Feb. 5 that the issue concerned “inappropriate behavior” toward a colleague. Horner denied the accusations when contacted by the Dutch publication.

Horner, 50 and married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, is the longest-serving team principal in Formula 1. He has managed Red Bull Racing since 2005, developing it into one of the company’s most successful projects. His drivers won seven individual titles, including the last three with Dutch champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull won’t be commenting further on the case as the investigation report is confidential and contains private information, the statement added.

“Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards,” it added.

Red Bull makes most of its €10.5 billion ($11.4 billion) revenue by selling energy drinks, but spends almost a quarter of that amount on marketing, including sponsoring athletes and running sports teams.

The F1 team also is in the costly process of developing its own motor for the first time ahead of planned rule changes that take effect in 2026.

Red Bull’s Formula 1 team is preparing for the first race of the season in Bahrain on March 2.

