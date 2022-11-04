(Bloomberg) -- Red Bull Gmbh divided management duties among a handful of executives, distancing the company’s day-to-day leadership from the family of billionaire founder Dietrich Mateschitz less than two weeks after his death in Austria.

Mark Mateschitz, the lone son of Dietrich who now owns 49% of Red Bull, told employees on Friday that he’d agreed with the company’s majority shareholders in Thailand to appoint a management committee that will run the drinkmaker.

Under the new structure, there’ll be separate heads of the beverage operations as well as projects and investments. Mark Mateschitz said he’ll step away from day-to-day business activities to manage his investment in the closely held company.

“I do not believe one should be both an employee and a shareholder of the same company,” he said in a statement from Fuschl am See-based Red Bull. “I will concentrate on my role as a shareholder, and I will interpret this and express myself in a way that makes sense to me and as I find necessary.”

Dietrich Mateschitz died last month after becoming Austria’s richest man, raising questions about the future of one of Europe’s most successful brand-building stories of recent decades. The marketing impresario built his fortune by peddling Red Bull to the masses, harnessing popularity of the energy drink to build a sports-marketing empire spanning Formula 1 auto racing, soccer and mountain biking.

Mateschitz co-founded Red Bull GmbH in 1984 with Thai businessman Chaleo Yoovidhya after discovering that the caffeinated beverage eased his jet lag during a trip to Asia. By 2020, Red Bull was selling tens of millions of servings each day of the brew that comes with a distinctive sweet flavor and is packaged in a slender can. It reported revenue of €6.3 billion ($6.1 billion) in 2020.

In the new management structure, Franz Watzlawick will be chief executive officer for beverages, with Oliver Mintzlaff CEO for projects and investments. Alexander Kirchmayr will act as chief financial officer.

