(Bloomberg) -- The Red Cross will begin distributing aid inside Venezuela in two weeks to about 650,000 people, the first time an outside agency will be allowed to deliver relief on the ground amid a spiraling humanitarian crisis

Francesco Rocca, president of the Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told reporters in Caracas on Friday that the organization had reached an agreement with the government and opposition. President Nicolas Maduro has until now blocked any delivery of food and medicine as he’s denied Venezuela is beset by shortages and a broken health care system.

“This is an operation similar to what’s going in Syria, in terms of the amount of people that will be attended,” Rocca said. “This will not fix the health crisis in Venezuela, we are going to do all we can, but it is only the beginning.”

As hyperinflation and rampant shortages of basic necessities have dragged this oil-rich nation to the brink, a political battle has erupted over the issue of humanitarian aid. Maduro’s chief rival, National Assembly head Juan Guaido who’s backed by the U.S., tried to bring hundreds of tons of aid across Venezuela’s borders last month, only to have his supporters brutally beaten back by security forces.

‘Our Mission’

Rocca decried the politicization of food and medicine as millions of Venezuelans suffer, and insisted his organization would not take sides.

“The distribution of aid is the responsibility of only the Red Cross,” Rocca said. “This society is very divided and we cannot jeopardize our mission.”

Accepting the Red Cross’s offer of aid represents a major about face for Maduro, who’s clinging to power even as domestic unrest and international pressure mounts. The 56-year-old autocratic claimed just last month that foreign aid was the the pretext for an invasion.

“Venezuela isn’t going to allow a false show of humanitarian aid, because we’re not beggars,” he said.

Earlier Friday, Economy Vice President Tareck El Aissami announced on state television that the country had 65 tons in medicine and medical supplies from ally China despite what he called a U.S. blockade. Standing alongside Chinese Ambassador Li Baorong, El Aissami said that supplies included medicine for surgery, analgesics and antibiotics.

The Red Cross currently has a network of 2,500 volunteers in Venezuela and plans to begin its efforts in 15 days attending the health sector, which has been ravaged by two nation-wide blackouts this month. “It’s unacceptable that children die from lack of electricity, no electricity is not a disease,” Rocca said.

