Red-flag laws allow law enforcement officials or family members to ask a court to temporarily remove firearms or prevent their purchase by someone deemed a danger. Still, less than 24 hours after a shooter killed 19 elementary students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, divisions were already forming on the specifics of how that would work, raising questions about whether a compromise can be found.

Broader ideas like universal background checks and limits on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines have stalled for years in the Senate amid united Republican opposition.

Several Senate Republicans have said they support providing incentives for states to enact red-flag laws. Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who has proposed legislation doing just that, said Wednesday that the authority should be the purview of individual states.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tweeted Wednesday that the House, which is on recess until June 7, will debate a bill from Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath, whose son was killed in a shooting, that would create a federal red-flag law. The House Judiciary Committee approved in October on a party-line vote. Democrats could use their majority to pass it in the House, but in the Senate at least 10 Republican votes would be needed to move the bill forward.

Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., have red-flag laws, most of them enacted after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, according to a tally by Stateline, a project of The Pew Charitable Trusts.

In most cases, the law allows a law enforcement officer or a family or household member to ask a court to temporarily seize a firearm or prevent the purchase of a gun of someone deemed a danger. Some states extend that to medical professionals or school officials, according to Stateline.

Other Republicans who have previously supported red-flag legislation include Rubio, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rick Scott of Florida and Susan Collins of Maine.

Rubio’s legislation, and a separate bill by California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, would authorize grants for states that pass their own red flag laws, with requirements for due process.

Scott, as governor, signed such a bill into law in the wake of the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, and said Wednesday he’s been told the law has been used 5,000 times.

“People that are harming themselves or threaten to harm themselves or somebody else, I mean, they should not have access to a gun, as long as you go through to use due process,” Scott, who also chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said.

It’s not clear that a red-flag law might have prevented the Texas shooting. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference Wednesday that the suspected gunman had “no known” criminal or mental health history. The shooter, who was killed by law enforcement, legally purchased the gun used in the killings and ammunition shortly after his 18th birthday.

Maine in 2019 adopted a so-called “yellow-flag” law allowing a law enforcement agency to petition a court to seize firearms from an individual if a medical professional determines that a person poses a significant threat to themselves or others. That is more restrictive than the laws in other states which allow a family or household member to seek an order.

Collins said Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who was elected to the Senate one month before the Sandy Hook shooting, reached out to her and they discussed Maine’s yellow-flag law.

“I think it’s the kind of law that could have made a difference in this case since according to press reports if they were accurate it appeared he suffered from mental illness,” Collins said. “It’s my understanding he bought his weapon legally and passed a background check. So I really think our focus should be on looking at what some states have done on red-flag or yellow-flag laws.”

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who has come under fire in her own party for opposing ending the 60-vote rule blocking gun and other legislation sought by Democrats, dismissed the idea of ending the filibuster and said she wants to try and get a bipartisan deal.

“There’s some shared agreement on red flag, which I think might be a place to start conversations to actually get something done for real that would make a difference to people,” she said in a rare gaggle with reporters.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a member of the Judiciary Committee, sounded a pessimistic note.

“We have never been able to get to 10 Republicans,” he said, the minimum number to pass a bill in a chamber split 50-50.

