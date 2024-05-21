(Bloomberg) -- It’s been less than four years since Thiraphong Chansiri, the scion of Thailand’s foremost seafood clan, boosted its bet on Red Lobster, the iconic American restaurant chain.

“The Red Lobster brand is strong,” Thiraphong said at the time.

But on Sunday, the business that’s long been an affordable-yet-aspirational culinary mainstay in cities and towns across the US slipped into bankruptcy, brought down by slowing sales and growing reluctance by its controlling shareholder to pour in more cash.

The development has cast unwelcome light on that shareholder: Thai Union Group Pcl, which Thiraphong has led since 1995, succeeding his father who co-founded the company. It’s also putting a focus on one of Thailand’s biggest family fortunes: The Chansiris are worth more than $1.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Thiraphong, 58, a University of San Francisco MBA, hasn’t commented on the Chapter 11 filing. But as early as March 2023, he publicly pondered getting rid of Red Lobster, and Thai Union earlier this year said it would write off its investment in the chain, resulting in a record quarterly loss.

“Red Lobster is considered zero from this point,” Thiraphong said in a Feb. 20 presentation to analysts.

A Thai Union representative said Tuesday the company has been a supplier to Red Lobster for more than 30 years and “we intend for that relationship to continue.”

“We are confident that a court-supervised process will allow Red Lobster to restructure its financial obligations and realize its long-term potential in a more favorable operating environment,” Thai Union said in an emailed statement.

Overseas Expansion

Thai Union sprung from the tuna cannery that Thiraphong’s father, Kraisorn Chansiri, and uncle founded in 1977. Through acquisitions and overseas expansion, the Samutsakorn, Thailand-based company grew into one of the world’s biggest seafood processors. Its stable of brands includes Chicken of the Sea, Genova and King Oscar, generating around $4 billion of revenue last year.

In 2016, Thai Union paid $575 million for a stake in Red Lobster and took control of the chain four years later, sharing the ownership with a group of investors that included former company executives. It also served as a key supplier.

In court papers, Red Lobster’s interim Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Tibus raised questions about whether that dual relationship resulted in compromised decision-making, including about the chain’s infamous $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp offering.

The Chansiri family’s fortune largely consists of its 20% stake in Thai Union, as well as proceeds from share sales and dividends, according to the Bloomberg’s wealth index. Outside Thailand, many may only know the clan by virtue of its ownership of British soccer club Sheffield Wednesday FC, which recently has struggled with financial problems and poor results.

“My main secrets to success are avoiding having too much sympathy for myself, looking at problems and pressure positively, and allowing my mind at ease,” Thiraphong said in a biography published by the company around two decades ago.

