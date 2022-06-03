(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s push to reset its relations with Arab neighbors arrived in Egypt, with the first ministerial-level visit to the pivotal Mideast nation since a military-backed uprising nearly a decade ago ousted an Islamist leader favored by Ankara.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati tweeted Thursday he was in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh for the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank. The main agenda “is the post-Covid-19 economic recovery and the fight against global inflation,” he said.

Nebati’s trip will buttress Turkish efforts to improve ties with regional powers including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel as the fastest inflation since Recep Tayyip Erdogan took power two decades ago jolts the Turkish economy before presidential elections next year.

Turkey was Egypt’s sixth-biggest trade partner in 2021, according to Bloomberg data. Two-way commerce grew to $5.3 billion from $4.7 billion a year earlier.

Warmer ties could boost trade and investment as well as heal rifts over crucial energy exploration, delivering a win for President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s Egypt too.

The world’s largest wheat importer has been hit hard as the war in Ukraine disrupts supplies. In March, the central bank let the Egyptian pound weaken more than 15% in a matter of hours and hiked its benchmark rate for the first time in five years amid an outflow of hard currency.

The last time a Turkish minister visited Egypt was June 2013, just before Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was pushed out of office. Mursi was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood organization that was praised by Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party.

Since then, Egypt and Turkey have also been on opposite sides of the war in Libya and clashed over Turkish incursions against Kurdish militants based in Iraq.

Energy finds in the eastern Mediterranean Sea have been another flashpoint. A group of nations including Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and Israel are cooperating on producing and transporting gas discovered in the region, but Turkey’s exploration activities in contested waters have largely left it out in the cold.

