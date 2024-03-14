(Bloomberg) -- RedBird IMI is considering a sale of the Telegraph after Rishi Sunak’s government said it is working to ban foreign state ownership of UK media titles, effectively blocking its UAE-backed offer.

The investment vehicle, which is a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners and the United Arab Emirates-based International Media Investments, is open to selling the media group, according to a person familiar with the matter. No decision has yet been taken, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

RedBird IMI effectively secured control of the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine after it agreed to a loan package with the Barclay family in November. But it hasn’t been able to stem the growing disquiet in political and media circles about the takeover of the Spectator and the nearly 170-year-old Daily Telegraph newspaper, which consistently endorses the Conservatives and is widely considered a party mouthpiece.

Its shifting stance comes as the backlash against a UAE-linked deal to own the title outright continues to grow, with a slew of peers attacking the proposal in the House of Lords on Wednesday.

“This bird cannot fly,” said Conservative peer Michael Forsyth, who was a Cabinet minister under ex-premier John Major. Forsyth accused RedBird IMI of pursuing an “influence strategy.”

RedBird IMI declined to comment. It has previously said that it was “extremely disappointed” by the proposed curbs on foreign media control, saying it would “now evaluate our next steps, with commercial interests continuing to be the sole priority.”

RedBird IMI is expected to wait for further clarity on the nature of the planned change to the law before making a decision, the person said. The Financial Times earlier reported RedBird is favoring a sale, citing two people briefed on the plans.

Complex Deal

The Jeff Zucker-run vehicle agreed to lend the Barclay family £600 million ($750 million), secured against the politically influential titles. Separately, IMI lent a further £600 million secured against other Barclay family businesses and commercial interests.

The complex deal had already drawn scrutiny. On Monday, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer was handed reports from the Competition and Markets Authority and media regulator Ofcom, after she referred the RedBird IMI deal for an initial investigation.

She is expected to make a decision on whether to refer the deal for a further investigation next week.

