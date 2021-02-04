(Bloomberg) -- A stock exchange named after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hometown just became the busiest venue for equity trading in the country thanks in part to last week’s retail-trader frenzy in the U.S.

Stock volumes on the Saint Petersburg Exchange -- which lets investors buy and sell foreign shares directly via their Russian brokerage accounts -- surpassed those of the Moscow Exchange for the first time on record last month. Trading on the SPB, as it’s known, climbed 14% in January to $36.1 billion. The Moscow Exchange, which focuses on Russian securities, saw the equivalent of $30.2 billion change hands.

SPB, which moved its offices to Moscow in 2012, doesn’t offer shares of GameStop Corp., whose stock soared 1,625% in January as retail traders marshaled on Reddit forums and trading apps to drive out short-selling Wall Street hedge funds.

But other targets, like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and American Airlines Group Inc., are available and turnover in those stocks spiked in the last week of January. That lifted monthly volumes by several percentage points and helped SPB take the lead, according to Pavel Pakhomov, head of the exchange’s analytical division.

“GameStoppers were responsible,” Pakhomov said. “Trading in these securities and the destabilization of the market led to greater client activity overall, across the entire spectrum of securities.”

Like day traders all around the globe, Russians have turned to online brokerages as a way to offset low deposit rates, supplement their incomes amid the pandemic, and alleviate lockdown tedium. In total, the SPB exchange offers 1,523 foreign securities, according to its website.

