Reddit’s IPO as Much as Five Times Oversubscribed, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Reddit Inc.’s initial public offering is between four and five times oversubscribed, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

That signals that the company is poised to at least reach its targeted price range of $31 to $34 per share when the IPO prices in New York on Wednesday, Reuters said.

Read more: Reddit Sees More Than 20% Sales Growth in 2024 as IPO Looms

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.