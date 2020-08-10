(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Bronco has a storied history, and not just because of O.J. Simpson and that infamous slow-speed chase on a Los Angeles freeway in 1994. So when Ford decided to start production the the sport utility vehicle after a two-decade hiatus, it was Paul Wraith who was given the job of redesigning this icon. How did he do it? Wraith, this week’s guest on Masters in Business, discusses the challenges he faced as the chief designer of the new 2021 Ford Bronco.

The collector and “restomod” markets have gone crazy. Prices of old Broncos, along with Toyota FJ40s and Land Rover Defenders have skyrocketed. So Ford understood there was huge demand for a new Bronco if they could get it right. Wraith began by digitally scanning his boss’s (Ford design chief Moray Callum) stock 1976 Bronco as the planned truck’s reference point for proportions, size and shape.

Ford seems to have hit its mark: Outside magazine calls the new Bronco “the Most Capable SUV Ever.” The base 2- and 4-door versions start at $28,500 and $33,200, while option packages can push the price to $60,000.

