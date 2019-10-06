(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and his business partner held talks to sell Somerset Capital Management to a U.S. investment group during the summer before colleagues objected and negotiations ended, the Financial Times reported.

The sale, which would have valued the company at between 70 million pounds ($86 million) and 100 million pounds, was scrapped after some Somerset fund managers and partners including Edward Robertson, one of the co-founders, disapproved of the plan, it said, citing unidentified people briefed of the discussions. The report didn’t identify the U.S. group.

Rees-Mogg’s business partner, Dominic Johnson, denied claims that he wanted to sell Somerset to seek the Conservative Party chairmanship, according to the report. Rees-Mogg declined to comment, it said.

