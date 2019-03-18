(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is struggling to secure support for her Brexit deal from her Northern Irish allies and rebellious Tories. If they don’t back down, she’s threatening to ask the European Union for a long delay to the U.K.’s departure, potentially taking Brexit talks back to square one.

Key Developments:

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson used his Daily Telegraph column to urge Tories to reject May’s Brexit deal

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said Sunday if May’s deal is defeated again, his party will trigger a vote of no confidence

Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg says bad deal better than staying in EU

Rees-Mogg Says Bad Deal Better Than Staying (9:30 a.m.)

Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg told LBC radio he “genuinely” hasn’t made up his mind on whether or not to support May’s deal. The DUP’s decision will be crucial to how he votes, he said, because he doesn’t want to see his country “chopped up.” The implication was that if the Northern Irish party backs it, he will too -- and he’s influential enough to bring others with him.

Rees-Mogg also said he would vote against May if he felt a no-deal Brexit was possible, but suggested he doesn’t think it is. “No deal is better than a bad deal, but a bad deal is better than remaining in the European Union,” Rees-Mogg said. “I am concerned that the prime minister, in spite of her previous commitments, is determined to stop no deal.”

Redwood: May’s Deal Is Opposite of Leave (8:45 a.m.)

Former Tory Cabinet minister John Redwood told BBC Radio May’s Brexit deal “violates” the Conservative manifesto in more ways than one, and that “quite a number” of lawmakers share his concerns.

“It’s the very opposite of leave,” Redwood said. “It’s a delay and stay in agreement.” Pressed on how many Tory MPS shared his view, he replied: “It’s a lot of people and it goes far wider than the ERG group,” referring to the pro-Brexit caucus led by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Taken together with former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s latest Daily Telegraph column, Redwood’s remarks indicate there’s a hard core of Brexiteers who aren’t going to be swayed to vote for May’s deal. That means she’s going to need to secure some Labour votes if she wants to get it through Parliament at the third attempt.

Labour’s Kyle Plans Confirmation Vote Amendment (Earlier)

Labour lawmaker Peter Kyle, who’s been floating an amendment for weeks now that would allow May’s deal to pass through Parliament on condition it’s then put to a confirmatory public ballot, told Sky News he will formally put it forward if May calls a third vote on her deal this week.

Under the plan -- prepared with Labour colleague Phil Wilson -- members of Parliament wouldn’t formally back May’s deal. Instead, they would abstain, allowing it to pass through with the votes of those who do support it. The deal would become law if voters then backed it in a second referendum. But if they don’t, Brexit would be canceled.

"A confirmatory ballot is the opportunity to offer a definitive end to this whole nightmare for the public," Kyle said, adding that he sees “broad support” from the Labour leadership on the amendment.

DUP Says Backstop Exit Mechanism Needed (Earlier)

Jim Wells, a party official for the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, said the so-called Irish backstop -- a fallback position should the U.K. and EU fail to strike a trade deal -- “absolutely” remains a red line for the party.

“We see it as a waiting room for constitutional change,” Wells told BBC Radio. “We could find ourselves locked in there forever in effect, and once you get in you can never get out. We have to have a mechanism where we can escape.”

It suggests May’s team has more work to do to persuade the DUP to fall in behind her deal.

Earlier:

