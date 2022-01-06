(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was urged by a member of his cabinet to ditch a 12-billion-pound ($16 billion) rise in national insurance amid concerns about the rising cost of living in the U.K.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the Commons who oversees the Parliamentary timetable, told the cabinet on Tuesday that the 1.25% rise in the payroll tax should be shelved as inflation and energy bills are rising significantly, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke anonymously about private deliberations.

Rees-Mogg has frequently advocated tax cuts, but there are growing calls from Tory Members of Parliament for Johnson to address a cost-of-living crisis that’s set to come to a head in April when the tax rise comes in and energy bills are also due to rise. The increase in national insurance is designed to help pay for the state-run National Health Service and the growing cost of social care.

“The cost of living arguments are very very real and as a government we are trying to do everything we can to assist,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC Breakfast program on Wednesday. He declined to comment on the cabinet meeting.

