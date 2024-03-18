(Bloomberg) -- Rachel Reeves will promise to reform the UK Treasury to “hardwire” economic growth into its fiscal planning, as she sets out her economic vision for a Labour government to City of London bankers on Tuesday.

The opposition party’s shadow chancellor said the Enterprise and Growth Unit within the Treasury, which works across departments to promote innovation, will be incorporated into the budget and spending review processes in order to increase focus on economic growth in her tax and spend plans.

The goal, she is due to say at the prestigious Mais lecture, will be to reverse a “failure to deliver the supply side reform needed to equip Britain to compete in a fast changing world.” The event is often used by senior politicians and economists to define their economic outlook for the country.

With Labour about 20 points ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party in national polls ahead of a general election expected later this year, Reeves is on course to become Britain’s first female Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“We need to do more to enshrine that core growth mission within our economic architecture,” she will say. Her plan is based on guaranteeing economic stability to ensure investor confidence, investing alongside business and reforming planning regulation, public services and the UK labor market.

Still, Reeves and Labour Leader Keir Starmer were forced to dramatically scale back a plan to spend £28 billion a year on green investments, casting doubt over its ambition for government. Labour is trying to emphasize its fiscal credibility while also trying to retain room to increase public funding.

Starmer is also considering plans to have a slimmed-down, executive Cabinet to iron out spending plans before they are presented to the wider ministerial team, the Times newspaper reported last week. That is among the reforms recommended by the Institute for Government at an event promoted by former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown last week.

