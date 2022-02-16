(Bloomberg) -- Blueland, a startup that sells tablet-based hand soap and laundry detergent, raised $20 million to fund new products and an expansion to brick-and-mortar stores.

The round, led by female-founded investment firm Prelude Growth Partners, brings Blueland’s total fundraising to $35 million, according to the company, which declined to share its total valuation.

Created in 2019, Blueland sells dry tablets that dissolve when mixed with water in reusable containers. The concentrates cut down on waste and result in lower shipping emissions because they’re lighter and more compact than single-use plastic bottles filled with liquid. Refillable formats are getting more attention as consumers seek ways to cut their environmental impact -- and large companies such as Clorox Co. are entering the category as well.

Blueland, which began by selling online, is expanding to physical retailers because most consumers prefer to buy cleaning supplies where they do their habitual shopping, founder Sarah Paiji Yoo said in an interview. The company will also focus on new personal-care products -- another essential category that needs to be replenished often.

The business is not yet profitable. Paiji Yoo said she believes it can be in the near term, while declining to elaborate on the timeline. Blueland said it has sold more than 10 million products since its launch to over one million customers.

