(Bloomberg) -- The UK should allow the use of low-carbon fuels in new cars and vans from 2035, according to UKPIA, which represents the nation’s fuel producers.

The government’s focus on electric vehicles is too narrow, the group said in a statement. Under current plans, the government will only allow vehicles with no exhaust emissions, such as battery or fuel cell electric cars from that date, with no liquid fuels allowed as the internal combustion engine is phased out.

The call follows a decision by the European Union in March to allow synthetic fuels in new cars sold from 2035. The UK group says the UK should follow suit.

“Use of low carbon-fuels can also meet sustainability requirements and offer combustion engine vehicles a route to net zero,” Elizabeth de Jong, the group’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. Low-carbon fuels also include biofuels and renewable fuels, according to a spokesman for the lobby group.

The government needs take a “technology neutral” approach to achieve the most efficient path to net zero, it said in the statement.

Synthetic fuels, or e-fuels, can be made using green hydrogen, which is then blended with carbon dioxide captured from the air. Europe has no commercial production of e-fuels currently, in contrast to renewable diesel, where significant investment has been made or is planned.

