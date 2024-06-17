(Bloomberg) -- Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party retained its record rating in Bloomberg’s poll of polls ahead of its manifesto launch on Monday as both the front-running Labour Party and Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives slipped marginally in recent days.

With less than three weeks to go until election day, Reform was on 13.7% in Bloomberg’s composite as of Monday. The Tories were on 21.8%, with Labour on 43%. The Liberal Democrats are on 10.4%, their highest of the campaign so far.

Farage on Monday will launch his party’s manifesto, which Reform is calling its “contract with the people” in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales — an area currently represented in the House of Commons by Labour. The populist Brexit architect told BBC radio on Monday that he sees the July 4 vote as an opportunity for his party to secure a “bridgehead” in Parliament to use as a launchpad for a bid for government in five years’ time.

