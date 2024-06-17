1h ago
Reform UK Party Stays at Record Levels, Poll of Polls Shows
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party retained its record rating in Bloomberg’s poll of polls ahead of its manifesto launch on Monday as both the front-running Labour Party and Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives slipped marginally in recent days.
With less than three weeks to go until election day, Reform was on 13.7% in Bloomberg’s composite as of Monday. The Tories were on 21.8%, with Labour on 43%. The Liberal Democrats are on 10.4%, their highest of the campaign so far.
Farage on Monday will launch his party’s manifesto, which Reform is calling its “contract with the people” in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales — an area currently represented in the House of Commons by Labour. The populist Brexit architect told BBC radio on Monday that he sees the July 4 vote as an opportunity for his party to secure a “bridgehead” in Parliament to use as a launchpad for a bid for government in five years’ time.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:45
Feds' decision to delay capital gains tax changes a 'Ponzi scheme': Wiseman
-
7:12
How e.l.f. Beauty is turning social media popularity into booming sales
-
7:00
Costly U.S. sugar tariffs drive candy makers over the border to Canada
-
6:20
Modi coalition win in India could be good for India-Canada relations: ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
-
5:35
Big 6 banks see at least 2 more Canada rate cuts in 2024
-
13:11
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments