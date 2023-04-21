You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Apr 21, 2023
Refugees Flee Sudan Violence as Global Alarm Grows
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Deadly conflict in Sudan is prompting a surge in refugees to neighboring countries, the United Nations warned, as pressure mounts on warring parties to observe a cease-fire.
In recent days, between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled the Darfur region to neighboring Chad, according to UN estimates, and concern is growing that scores more may flee the capital.
“There will be a massive refugee population that’s created out of this if the fighting continues,” said Kholood Khair, founder of think-tank Confluence Advisory in Khartoum. “It’s a city of five to eight million people and they will all be looking for ways to leave.”
In this Next Africa podcast, Khair and Bloomberg’s Simon Marks speak with host Marc Daniel Davies on the causes of conflict and its potential trajectories.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:40
How becoming common-law or getting hitched changes tax-filing season
-
14:18
Ryan Reynolds on the similarities between acting and business
-
8:59
Dual income, no kids: Why some young Canadians are choosing this lifestyle
-
6:46
Will homes ever be affordable again in the Greater Toronto Area?
-
6:06
ChatGPT can decode fedspeak, predict stock moves from headlines
-
Should you fight an eviction?