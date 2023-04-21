(Bloomberg) -- Deadly conflict in Sudan is prompting a surge in refugees to neighboring countries, the United Nations warned, as pressure mounts on warring parties to observe a cease-fire.

In recent days, between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled the Darfur region to neighboring Chad, according to UN estimates, and concern is growing that scores more may flee the capital.

“There will be a massive refugee population that’s created out of this if the fighting continues,” said Kholood Khair, founder of think-tank Confluence Advisory in Khartoum. “It’s a city of five to eight million people and they will all be looking for ways to leave.”

In this Next Africa podcast, Khair and Bloomberg’s Simon Marks speak with host Marc Daniel Davies on the causes of conflict and its potential trajectories.

