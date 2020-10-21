(Bloomberg) -- The Regal theater chain, which shut down all of its U.S. operations earlier this month because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen some locations in New York this week after the state eased rules restricting gatherings.

The 11 cinemas resuming operations are all outside New York City, where theaters remain closed because of the risk of the coronavirus. Operations in other markets remain suspended, the company said Wednesday.

Theater owners still face the prospect of having no major films to show. Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group Plc, indefinitely closed all of its 536 U.S. theaters just two weeks ago, saying the delay of new Hollywood releases makes it difficult to draw crowds and cover its expenses.

At the time, Cineworld Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger said strict rules around gatherings in New York, one of the country’s biggest moviegoing markets, were particularly tough on the chain, which has more than 7,000 screens.

“We are grateful to finally have initial guidelines from the state,” Greidinger said in a statement. “We are sure that the next step will be opening of cinemas in New York City, which is still critical for the recovery of the industry.”

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest exhibitor, is also reopening New York locations.

