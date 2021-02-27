14h ago
Regeneron Antibody for Cat Allergies Met Endpoint in Phase 2
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to treat cat-allergic patients with asthma met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2 study.
The investigational antibody prevented early asthma reactions and met key secondary endpoints by improving lung function and increasing the amount of cat allergen that the patients could tolerate following a single dose of the treatment.
