(Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. agreed to buy the immune-oncology drug Libtayo from partner Sanofi for as much as $1.1 billion, revisiting a deal that helped the French company re-enter the field of cancer research.

Sanofi will get an upfront payment of $900 million to transfer all rights to Libtayo to its U.S. partner and stands to get another $200 million in milestone payments if the drug reaches certain regulatory and sales targets.

“Our early steps with Libtayo in immuno-oncology provided a strong foundation for our revitalized oncology efforts,” Bill Sibold, who heads Sanofi’s operations in North America, said in a statement. “Now we are focused on leveraging our internal capabilities and advancing a new generation of oncology medicines.”

Since Libtayo first won regulatory approval, Sanofi has been striking deals to bolster its cancer offerings. In December, it agreed to buy privately held Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc. for as much as $1.2 billion for that purpose.

The companies were previously splitting Libtayo’s worldwide operating profits. Regeneron was in charge of selling the drug in the U.S., and Sanofi in the rest of the world.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.