(Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. rose the most in almost two months after a court ruled that the drugmaker’s patent rights were infringed by a cheaper copy of its eye drug developed by Viatris Inc.

The Viatris copy violates a Regeneron patent on its Eylea medication, according to the ruling Wednesday from the US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia. Regeneron shares closed up 2.9%, their biggest gain since Nov. 2. Viatris shares rose less than 1%.

Regeneron sued Viatris’ Mylan unit in August 2022, alleging that its proposed biosimilar copy of Eylea infringed 24 patents for the retinal-disease treatment. The suit was later pared to three patents. Eylea sold about $9.65 billion last year, almost half of Regeneron’s total revenue.

The decision removes an overhang from Regeneron’s stock, according to BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan David Seigerman. It could set up a settlement that would allow Regeneron to fully launch a high-dose version of the drug, Eylea HD, “absent any biosimilar to Eylea,” he said in a note. Eylea HD was approved in August.

Regeneron said it has invested many years in Eylea’s design and development, and is pleased with the court’s decision. Viatris didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case number is 1:22-cv-61.

--With assistance from Bre Bradham.

